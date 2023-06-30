3 arrested after 11lbs of drugs were found, Visalia PD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant in a home, says the Visalia Police Department on Friday.

According to the Visalia Police Department, the Visalia PD SWAT Team, Narcotics Unit, Special Enforcement Unit, UAS Unit, and the Tulare Area Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) served a search warrant in the 30600 block of Kit Fox Court in Goshen around 10:45 a.m.

During the search, detectives say they seized an automatic rifle, a semi-automatic rifle, six handguns including a stolen gun, ammunition, three high-capacity magazines, and over $13,000 in cash as well as methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroine with a combined weight of 11 lbs.

According to officers, they arrested 52-year-old Richard Contreras on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, conspiracy, possession of high-capacity magazines, and child endangerment.

Detectives state they also arrested 28-year-old Tyler Brasuell on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and 49-year-old Mary Rodriguez on suspicion of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute conspiracy as well as child endangerment.

Officers state all three were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Detention Facility.