TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects were arrested following an investigation into the theft of farm equipment, valued at over $100,000, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Deputies say they were called to Bee Sweet Citrus in Seville for a burglary on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies say they learned the suspects stole a forklift, trailer and several hand tools. At the same time, deputies took a report of an attempted theft of another forklift at Sun Valley Packing near Kingsburg, where the trailer from Bee Sweet Citrus was found.

A short time later, detectives say they found the forklift at a home in Reedley. Fresno County deputies and their H.E.A.T team helped Tulare County deputies in a search warrant at the property, where the forklift was recovered, along with numerous other stolen vehicles.

During a traffic stop, detectives say they tracked down the suspects: 38-year-old Pedro Berumen Coronado, 35-year-old Pedro Milan Chavez and 29-year-old Carlos Pena Diaz. All were arrested.

According to detectives, evidence inside the stolen truck they were in linked all suspects to the burglaries and tied them to both cases – as well as the theft of a dump truck and backhoe from Alta Irrigation in Dinuba the previous day.

Sheriff’s Office officials say more than $100,000 worth of farm equipment was recovered from the two-day crime spree.

Courtesy: The Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Coronado, Chavez, and Diaz were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, vandalism, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives say Coronado was previously arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Crimes Detectives for similar crimes in June 2022. He was released after serving about eight months in Tulare County.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Ag Detective Steve Boertje, Detective Corey Sailer, or Sgt. Gunderman with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.