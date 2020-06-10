3 arrested, 2 sought in connection to Porterville homicide

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three suspects connected to a deadly shooting in Porterville have been arrested as authorities seek the public’s help in finding two others, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Arturo Vargas, spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said. He was shot to death on Monday in front of his home in the area of 500 E. River Avenue.

Authorities served four search warrants over the last two days across Porterville, searching for the suspects and evidence in their murder investigation.

As authorities serviced the warrants, detectives arrested Ricardo Villagomez, 22, on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a gang crime, gang enhancement and violating parole; Anthony Llamas, 19, on weapons charges, and Gabriel Marquez on weapons charges, Ritchie said.

Detectives are searching for Mark Duran, 21, of Porterville, and Julian Martinez, 20, of Porterville. Both are wanted for murder.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Detective Miguel Franco or Sgt. Steve Sanchez at 559-733-6218.

