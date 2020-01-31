3 armed men steal cash and beer from Terra Bella convenience store

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three armed men stole a lot of cash and beer Wednesday night from a Terra Bella convenience store, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Terra Bella Food Center in the 9400 block of Road 236 around 9:30 p.m. for a robbery, spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said.

The store owner and clerk told deputies that three armed men walked into the store and stole about $4,000 and several 12-packs of beer.

The suspects then confronted a customer in the parking lot and took his keys before leaving the area, Ritchie said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Javier Guerrero or Sgt. Larry Camacho at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.





(Photos Courtesy of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

