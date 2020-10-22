2nd suspect in Lemoore gas station homicide arrested in Mexico

Angel Villasenor (Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The second suspect in a September homicide at a Lemoore gas station was arrested in Mexico and extradited back to Kings County to face charges, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Officers were sent to a gas station in the area of 1100 N. Lemoore Ave. on Sept. 27 for a man that was found bleeding in a vehicle, said Capt. Maggie Ochoa. Arriving officers found that the man had been shot.

Cobiere Garvis Henderson (Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

Emergency crews tried to render aid to the man but he was later declared dead.

The victim was identified as Ronald Lee Mullins, 28, of Armona, Ochoa said. Authorities found that two men entered Mullins’ vehicle and one of them shot him while he was parked at the gas station before they left the scene.

The two suspects involved in the homicide were identified as Cobiere Garvis Henderson, 20, and Angel Villasenor, 18.

Henderson was arrested in Atlanta, Texas on Oct. 10 and extradited back to Kings County on Oct. 15, Ochoa said. He was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of homicide, robbery, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy.

Villasenor was found in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Friday before he was taken back to Kings County on Tuesday.

Ochoa reported that Villasenor was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of homicide, robbery, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact Lemoore Police detectives at 559-924-9574 or dispatch at 559-924-5333.

