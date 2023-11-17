CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A second suspect has been arrested on suspicion of a violent home invasion robbery that occurred in Clovis earlier this month, according to Clovis Police Detectives.

On Nov. 2 at around 3 a.m. patrol officers responded to an apartment near Villa and Barstow. Officers found the victim, an adult male, with several injuries including a fractured skull, missing teeth, and various other injuries.

Investigators say that two adult males associated with the victim entered his apartment with a handgun and a crowbar or similar weapon. They beat him up, pistol-whipped him, stole personal property, and even kicked his dog during the robbery.

On Nov. 8, Detectives say they arrested the primary suspect, identified as 41-year-old Brian Llanes of Fresno, at a home in Fresno.

On Thursday, officers say the second suspect, 29-year-old Randy Escobedo of Raisin City was taken into custody without incident during an appointment with his parole officer.

Escobedo was booked into Fresno County Jail for home invasion robbery, assault causing great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Clovis Police. He was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole, which he is on for a prior home invasion robbery conviction.

While both suspects have been arrested, Clovis Police say they are continuing to complete their investigation in this case. The victim is said to continue to recover from his injuries.