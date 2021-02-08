2nd suspect arrested for Visalia motel homicide, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police arrested a man Sunday who they say was involved in a Jan. 8 shooting at a Visalia motel.

Jose Luna, 29, was arrested after police responded to a call for medical aid Sunday night and officers discovered that Luna had a warrant for his arrest for a role in the January homicide of Robert Soto at the Majestic Inn in Visalia.

Luna was arrested for the homicide warrant as well as a warrant for absconding parole.

He was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for both warrants.

Ralph Grajeda, 40, who was located in another room at the motel on the night of the homicide, is already in custody, according to Visalia Police.

Police say Grajeda was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for homicide as well as three outstanding warrants.