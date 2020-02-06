29-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A 29-year-old man was shot late Wednesday night near Nevada and 6th in southeast Fresno.

Police got a call around midnight of shots fired in the 3600 block of E Nevada Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man shot in the stomach.

They say his wound is non-life threatening.

Police say a dark-colored car, possibly a Honda, drove by and shot twice at the victim. He was struck at least once.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

