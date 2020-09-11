28-year-old found dead in Coalinga identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COALINGA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) — The Coalinga Police Department identified a person found dead in a creek bed in the city of Coalinga Thursday night. 

Police said 28-year-old Coalinga resident Omar Contreras was found in a creek bed in the area of Cambridge Avenue and Gregory Way around 7:30 p.m. after officers responded to a call of a body in the creek.

The Fresno County Coroner determined that the victim had been shot. It is unknown at this time if this incident is gang-related.

The Police Department continues to investigate the homicide and is asking anyone with information to call 559-935-1525, option 1.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com