28-year-old found dead in Coalinga identified

COALINGA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) — The Coalinga Police Department identified a person found dead in a creek bed in the city of Coalinga Thursday night.

Police said 28-year-old Coalinga resident Omar Contreras was found in a creek bed in the area of Cambridge Avenue and Gregory Way around 7:30 p.m. after officers responded to a call of a body in the creek.

The Fresno County Coroner determined that the victim had been shot. It is unknown at this time if this incident is gang-related.

The Police Department continues to investigate the homicide and is asking anyone with information to call 559-935-1525, option 1.

