28-year-old arrested for two Fresno homicides, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man for killing two people.

Police said they arrested Jose Verduzco 28, for two separate homicides in the city of Fresno. The first homicide happened on Dec. 2, 2020, near Shields and Clovis avenues around 4:30 a.m. 

According to police, Saul Velazco, 37, a clerk at a convenience store was fatally shot while working. Lieutenant Larry Bowlan said Velazco was a loyal employee of the business for the past six years and a husband and father.

Saul Velazco, 37 (Picture Courtesy Fresno Police) 

Police said that Verduzco the suspect arrived at the business in a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado Pick-up Truck and entered the store and without hesitation, he fatally shot Velazco multiple times killing him.

The Chevrolet Truck is still missing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.

The second homicide happened three days later on Dec. 5. Police said 36-year-old Nicole Saenz was gunned down inside of a residence near Olive and Hughes avenues.

Detectives said that Jose Verduzco was the person responsible for Saenz’s death. The motive for this murder stems from an interpersonal dispute.

36-year-old Nicole Saenz (Picture Courtesy Fresno Police) 

Jose Verduzco has been charged with both murders and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges on both cases.

