2,700 marijuana plants, illegal firearms, recovered inside Visalia homes

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A series of search warrants at four homes in Visalia resulted in the recovery of over 2,700 marijuana plants, firearms, and the arrest of five suspects, according to Visalia Police.

According to police, on April 29, detectives responded to homes on the 400 block of N. Kent and 5800 block of W. Ceres, the 5700 block of W. Clinton, and the 2800 block of W. Prescott with search warrants for suspected illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Officers say that resulted in the discovery of over 1,600 marijuana plants and three firearms. Officers add that the suspects at 5800 block of W. Ceres were found building an indoor marijuana grow when they arrived.

On Tuesday, two more search warrants were served on the 2800 block of W. Brooke and 2800 block of W. Prescott.

According to Visalia Police, five suspects were transported and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for the cultivation of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.