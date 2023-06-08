WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person of interest was arrested by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after they located several illegal fireworks in a home in Winton, according to officials.

Deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office say they were investigating illegal aerial fireworks allegedly being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Deputies stated that once they determined a person of interest, they authorized a search warrant for the 6000 block of Cindy St. In Winton, where they found 270 lbs of illegal fireworks.

Deputies said that the wholesale value of the fireworks is approximately $3000, and the charges are going to be sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office reminded that the use of illegal fireworks will not be tolerated and encouraged anyone who might know about illegal fireworks activity to email their tip line at sherifftips@countyofmerced.com or to contact them at (209) 385-7445.