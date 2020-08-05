27-year-old pregnant woman shot and killed in Turlock identified

TURLOCK, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 27-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to the Turlock Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of 20th Century Boulevard in Turlock.

Police said they found 27-year-old Amythest Rochelle Cortez of Gustine in a car with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she and her unborn child later died.

Turlock Police detectives ask that anyone with information to call Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323.

