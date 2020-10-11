27-year-old Hanford woman arrested for stabbing

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 27-year-old Hanford woman was arrested for a stabbing Friday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Miller Street for a stabbing at 5:00 a.m.

When deputies arrived they located a 40-year-old woman with a single stab wound to the left side of her chest.

The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Detectives say they learned there had been a physical altercation that took place and during the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim one time in the chest.

The suspect was later identified as Yanet Zavala, 27, of Hanford.

Zavala was booked into the Kings County Jail.

