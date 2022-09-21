LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed a man last month, according to the Livingston Police Department.

Officials said there is a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 43-year-old Navneet Aulakh on Wednesday, August 31.

Around 9:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Walnut Avenue and Franci Street after it was reported that gunshots had been heard nearby.

When officers arrived, they found Aulakh suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Aulakh died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Livingston Police Department at (209) 394-7916 and ask to speak with Detective Donald Cole or Detective Sergeant John Ramirez.