251 lbs. of pot found in home after car crashes into it, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 250 pounds of Marijuana were found in a home that police were investigating after a vehicle crashed into it, officials say.

Police say they were called around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday for a car that had crashed into a home on the 1200 block of North Cain Street in Visalia.

While investigating the scene, officers say they found evidence of possible drug activity at the home.

After obtaining a warrant, investigators found 251 pounds of processed marijuana that they believe was packaged for sale.

Jesus Calderon was arrested for possession of cannabis for sale and cannabis cultivation, according to police.

