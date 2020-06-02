23-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning after Fresno police responded to a shot spotter call in a southeast neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Chestnut and Lane avenues at the Ranchwood apartments.

Police say several 911 callers reported hearing shots being fired and several cars speeding away. The police department’s shot spotter indicated 22 rounds were fired near an apartment.

When officers arrived, they say a witness flagged them down and reported someone was shot.

Police say they found a 23-year-old man shot in the foot. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and last listed in stable condition.

Police say he is not being cooperative in their investigation.

