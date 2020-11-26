23-year-old man killed in central Fresno shooting identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man Wednesday night in central Fresno.

Police responded to a shot spotter call in the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Fresno Police said when officers arrived they found a car in an apartment complex parking lot that had crashed into a carport support beam.

According to police, they found 23-year-old Jovanni Boyd in the driver seat with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Boyd was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction away from the scene, police say.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.