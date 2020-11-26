23-year-old man killed in central Fresno shooting identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man Wednesday night in central Fresno.

Police responded to a shot spotter call in the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue around 9:15 p.m. 

Fresno Police said when officers arrived they found a car in an apartment complex parking lot that had crashed into a carport support beam.

According to police, they found 23-year-old Jovanni Boyd in the driver seat with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Boyd was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction away from the scene, police say.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.