23-year-old man arrested after pointing gun at security guard in Visalia

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police have arrested a 23-year-old man who they say pointed a handgun at security at the Visalia Brewing Company. The guard refused to let him inside Tuesday night.

People in the area provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers found Angel Rafael Chavez near the intersection of Main and Court street and arrested him.

Police say Chavez became upset after the guard refused to let him inside the restaurant. Police say he got a handgun from his vehicle, pointed it at employees, and made comments about shooting them. 

Police say Chavez is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, and numerous firearms-related charges.

