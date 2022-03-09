FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fresno Wednesday.

Around 4:45 a.m., police responded to ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Holland Avenue and Fresno Street in Fresno. The initial ShotSpotter activation indicated 18 rounds fired while a second activation indicated five additional rounds, according to Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega with the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives on the scene are investigating, locating witnesses and attempting to find possible surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.