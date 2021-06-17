22-year-old woman shot and killed in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 22-year-old woman was killed after a shooting Wednesday evening, officials say.

The Merced Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. on the 900 block of D Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say the woman was flown to a hospital in Modesto where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released and police say suspects have not been identified yet in this case.

Officials are currently working to locate any witnesses, surveillance video and a motive for the shooting.

The Merced Police Department has asked anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Odom at (209) 388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.