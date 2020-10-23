22-year-old who killed mother, shot by Fresno Police is being charged with murder

Photo: Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 22-year-old man who stabbed and killed his mother and was shot by Fresno Police on Saturday is being charged with murder, according to authorities.

Miguel Carranza of Fresno is being charged with murder after stabbing his mother at a home in southeast Fresno and running towards Fresno officers with a knife.

Police say they first received a 911 call from a Carranza at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Cedar and Balch avenues who said he killed his mother and said he was suicidal.

Police said negotiations went on for about an hour and Carranza went in and out of the house while golding a 6-7 inch kitchen knife.

Photo: Fresno Police Department

Authorities say officers kept trying to get the suspect to drop his knife but the suspect advanced toward officers.

Officers used a bean bag gun to get him to stop, but the suspect kept going forward towards the officers.

“The subject advanced toward our officers, coming within only a few feet of our officers, um, who were, um, outside of the residence. At which time, four of our officers fired,” Deputy Chief, Pat Farmer with the Fresno Police Department said.

Carranza’s mother was in her 50s, and was found dead inside the home.

An arraignment for Carranza is scheduled for Monday.

