REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested for attempted homicide on Wednesday after Reedley Police officers say he intentionally struck another man who was walking in the road.

According to police, 22-year-old Timothy Dugan was driving the vehicle that struck the unidentified pedestrian in the area of Huntsman and Reed avenues. The victim was found by officers at around 11:15 p.m. on June 17.

Investigators established that the victim was walking in the roadway when he was intentionally hit. Dugan was established to be the driver of the vehicle and was arrested on June 22. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department.