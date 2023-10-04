PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 22-year-old Porterville man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say on October 4 they were patrolling the 1700 block of West Olive Ave. when a suspicious vehicle parked in the area was observed. An officer made contact with the vehicle and located 22-year-old Alberto Valdez asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. Alberto displayed several symptoms of drug intoxication and was arrested.

Officers say the vehicle Alberto was in had a false plate mounted on the bumper and was determined to be stolen out of Tulare. During a search of the vehicle, burglary tools, methamphetamine, and several documents with another person’s personal identifying information located.

The Porteville Police Department says Alberto Valdez was also found to be on Post Release Community Supervision for possession of a previously stolen vehicle. Valdez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, possession of another person’s personal identifying information, displaying false license plates on a vehicle, and driving under the influence of drugs.

The Porterville Police Department says Valdez was booked at the Tulare County Sherriff’s Office South County Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with any more information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department.