MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office say they uncovered over 2,000 illegal marijuana plants inside a mobile trailer on Wednesday.

Officials say they served a search warrant in the 16000 block of Oak Street in Delhi for indoor marijuana cultivation on Wednesday, September 6.

When Deputies arrived, they located 2,117 marijuana plants in various makeshift rooms and a mobile trailer.

In addition to plants, deputies found several fans, lights, and CO2 tanks.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to enforce cultivation laws regarding illegal marijuana.