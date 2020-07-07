21-year-old man shot and killed in Pixley

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed in Pixley late Monday night, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriffs Office said they got a call just before midnight about a fight near Main Street and Court Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218

