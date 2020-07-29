21-year-old man arrested after high-speed chase in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 21-year-old man was arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Kings County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fernando Reyes, 21 after they said he failed to stop after they spotted the 2007 Chevrolet Impala he was driving with registration that had been expired for over two years.

Deputies said Fernando drove away at speeds of 85 miles per hour and he failed to stop at several intersections with posted stop signs.

Speeds reached in excess of 100 miles per hour. Reyes eventually drove through the town of Armona to the area of 16th Avenue and Houston, where Reyes abandoned his car on a dirt canal bank alongside an orchard and hid in a nearby tree.

After announcing that a Kings County K-9 named Miko was in the area Fernando surrendered and was taken into custody.

He was booked into Kings County Jail on his warrant and for felony pursuit. His bail was set at $140,000.

