21-year-old identified as man killed in northwest Fresno shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in northwest Fresno on Saturday.

Officials say Jose Luis Perez Jr., 21 of Fresno, died after being shot at a home in the 3200 block of N. Cornelia Avenue.

Deputies say they arrived on scene around 1:15 a.m. where they found Perez and another young man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to the hospital where officials say Perez later died.

Deputies say there has been no suspect identified at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com