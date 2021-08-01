21-year-old identified as man killed in northwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in northwest Fresno on Saturday.

Officials say Jose Luis Perez Jr., 21 of Fresno, died after being shot at a home in the 3200 block of N. Cornelia Avenue.

Deputies say they arrived on scene around 1:15 a.m. where they found Perez and another young man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to the hospital where officials say Perez later died.

Deputies say there has been no suspect identified at this time.