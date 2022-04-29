FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is under arrest following a double-shooting outside a Fresno convenience store early Friday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 21-year-old Gabriel Soto of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of two attempted homicides.

Investigators say an argument between two groups began at around 1:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store near Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue in Fresno led to the shooting. Of the three people outside the store, two of them got into a vehicle and the third got into another vehicle. Deputies add that Soto then fired multiple shots at the vehicle with two people in it when it stopped at a traffic light. Soto then drove away from the scene.

The two men who were struck by the gunfire were both transported to the hospital. One is described as being in a serious condition and the other in a critical condition.

Investigators requested assistance from MAGEC after establishing that the incident was gang-related. Detectives used surveillance footage from the 7-Eleven to help identify Gabriel Soto as their suspect. He was arrested following a vehicle stop and taken into custody.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting or Gabriel Soto is asked to please contact Detective Gary Haslam at 559-600-8209.