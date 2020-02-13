21-year-old arrested after man shot during carjacking in Corcoran

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 21-year-old was arrested after a man was shot during a carjacking, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

On Feb. 10 around 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hanna Avenue for a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a victim a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the torso. The victim told officers he had been shot and the suspect had stolen his car.

Officers provided first aid and he was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Feb. 12, around 2 a.m., Corcoran detectives located the victim’s car in the 23000 block of 5 ½ Avenue. 

Police said it was determined Cesar Renteria abandoned this vehicle at this location.

Further investigation determined Renteria was responsible for this crime Renteria was located at a motel in the 1200 block of Whitley Avenue, police said.

Corcoran Police officers and investigators with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force set up surveillance on the motel and were able to take Renteria into custody. 

Renteria was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of attempted murder, car-jacking, assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft. 

Renteria is also on active parole with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and a parole hold was issued. He is being held without bail.

Police are still investigating this crime and are asking anyone with information to please call 559-992-5151.

