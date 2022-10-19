TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 20 people were arrested on domestic violence charges on Wednesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 21 men and women were arrested for domestic violence offenses during the 19th annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail.

The operation happens every year in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we are committed to doing our part to bring awareness to this serious crime,” officials wrote in a statement about the operation.

In addition to the arrests, ten other warrants were served or cited for domestic violence-related crimes.

While the operation only happens once a year, detectives said they will remain dedicated to tracking down those who are trying to avoid being arrested on domestic violence charges.

Officials said they hoped the arrests will serve as a wake-up call for everyone who has committed acts of violence against their partners.

“To the victims and their families, we hope they know they are not alone, and they are being heard,” officials wrote. “We will serve and protect them.”

Investigators did not release the names of anyone who was arrested during the operation.

One in three women and one in four men have experienced domestic violence in the United States, according to statistics from the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or know someone who is, you can contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218

Help is also available 24/7 by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

You can find steps for recognizing domestic abuse by visiting the National Domestic Violence Hotline’s website.