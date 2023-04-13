PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 21 drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone violations during a distracted driving enforcement operation that took place on Wednesday, officials with the Porterville Police Department said.

“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” Porterville Police Lieutenant M. Azevedo said.

Law enforcement officials want to remind the public that California has had distracted driving laws in effect since 2008. Under the current law, drivers are not allowed to hold their phones or other electronic devices while driving. This includes talking, texting, or using an app.

Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer. Porterville Police Lieutenant M. Azevedo

Drivers should be aware that using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.