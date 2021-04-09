$20k stolen from Fresno restaurant owner out of unlocked car, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators say a local restaurant owner who lost thousands of dollars in cash from her unlocked car knew the person who took it.

Fresno police say Norberto “JR” Zapata Lopez was known by the victim of what investigators are calling “a pre-planned theft.” Officers say Lopez snuck up behind the owner of the restaurant and stole two bank cash bags containing $20,000 from their unlocked car.

Police said Lopez may be driving a grey 2010’s model Infinity G37 and may be with an accomplice. If you know his whereabouts, police are asking you to call them at 559-621-7000.