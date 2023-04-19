HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old after his body was discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Officials say on July 11, 2021, officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and Davis Street in the City of Hanford for a report of a stranded vehicle in the middle of the road facing southbound on 11th Avenue.

Officers say they discovered the driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old William Bernabe, had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds which later claimed his life.

Recently, detectives say they received information that indicated that the vehicle depicted in these photos may have been involved in the crime.

Forensic enhancement of newly obtained video footage has led investigators to believe the last three numbers on the suspect vehicle’s license plate may be “331”.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and its occupants on the night of the homicide. The Hanford Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting death of William Bernabe to contact law enforcement officials at (559) 585-2540.