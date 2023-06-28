FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a man, identified as Raymond Gonzalez, who was shot and killed by a Fresno Police officer back in March of 2016, sued the city of Fresno for the second time. On Wednesday morning it was announced they lost again.

It was Gonzalez’s son who with the help of two lawyers sued the city for $6 million dollars. This was their second time suing the city, and now, both times, they’ve come up unsuccessful.

Bodycam video from March 23, 2016, was at the center of the $6 million lawsuit against the City of Fresno.

It shows Raymond Gonzalez’s last moments before he was fatally shot by a member of Fresno’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Coalition or MAGEC.

An officer and Seargent approached Gonzalez, but they say he ran off.

He threw a backpack away, then later tossed a handgun. A disassembled AR-15 was found in the bag along with other drugs, according to police.

Gonzalez fell to the ground, and that’s when police say he reached into his waistband, and that’s when officers opened fire.

“We feel very disappointed, but the way the trial and the ruling the judge made it was kind of expected,” said Humberto Guizar over the phone while he was driving back to their offices in Montebello from Fresno.

Guizar and attorney Christian Contreras represented the Gonzalez family in this case.

They say this trial shouldn’t have ended in the City of Fresno’s favor because they claim the presiding judge considered Gonzalez’s criminal history.

He was on parole when the shooting happened, and was a gang member.

“They brought in all that evidence even though the law is very clear that you cannot bring in that evidence if you did not know about it at the time,” said Guizar.

“Based upon the judge’s ruling, we were deprived of a fair trial,” said Christian Contreras.

The attorneys say they’ll sue the city for the third time if their appeal goes through.

Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz believes the case will fail.

“This case should’ve never been brought forward. The law was on the city’s side, the facts were on the city’s side,” he said.

According to Janz, the officer did know Gonzalez’s criminal past at the time of the shooting.

“They were challenging everything up until the shooting. The jury should’ve been told what the officer knew about the individual that they were trying to apprehend,” Janz said.”That he’s been violent in the past, that he possessed firearms, and that he was a known gang member.”

The trial in total lasted a week.

“All of those play into the officer’s state of mind when he fired his weapon,” said Janz.

The jury only took a few hours to deliberate and come to their decision.

The plaintiffs feel certain this case will go back to court.