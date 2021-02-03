20-year-old shot and killed in Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 20-year-old man shot early Tuesday morning in Fresno was identified Wednesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Police say at around 2 a.m., they received a report of a shooting near Fresno and Ashlan avenues. Officers found the shooting victim, who later died at the hospital.

He was identified as 20-year-old Darien Pierce of Fresno. Investigators say he was working on his car at an apartment complex when he was shot.

The incident marks the 12th homicide of the year.