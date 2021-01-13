2-year-old safe after child taken in Fresno car theft

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A young Fresno mother and her 2-year-old were reunited Wednesday after her car was stolen with the child still inside, according to police.

Officers say it happened at around 5:30 p.m. near a child care center at Olive Avenue and Mariposa Street. The woman parked at the center to pick up her older child and left the 2-year-old in a car seat in the parked car. When she came out of the building, witnesses told her someone took the car with the child inside.

“Fortunately, within 45 minutes to an hour of the initial call, we were able to locate the vehicle abandoned just north of the original location,” said Lt. Anthony Dewall. “The vehicle and the child were both found safe and sound.”

Investigators are checking surveillance video from the child care center to help establish a description of the suspect.