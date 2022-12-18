MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-year-old child in Merced overdosed on their father’s fentanyl supply Sunday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say they responded to a local hospital for a two-year-old who tested positive for fentanyl. The child was transported by their parents after the child experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure.

Officials say after administering treatments, the child’s condition improved through the morning hours.

While investigating, authorities say the parents remained cooperative and determined that 34-year-old Marvin Thomas, father of the child, had fentanyl-laced marijuana in their home that the child was exposed to.

Officers served a search warrant to their residence on the 2300 block of Gabriel Drive and removed the substance from the residence.

Authorities say Child Protective Services were involved and arrested Thomas under suspicion of felony child endangerment. He was booked into custody at the Merced County jail.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Lupian at (209)385-6905.