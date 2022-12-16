TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following the death of a 2-year-old girl in Tulare, police officials announced on Friday.

According to authorities, on Thursday around 2:36 p.m., Tulare police dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive 2-year-old girl who was being transported to a local hospital by her mother, identified as 27-year-old Priscilla Roshell. Police say was visibly very upset when the officer contacted her.

Despite life-saving efforts by the medical staff, the 2-year-old was pronounced dead and the Tulare Police Department was contacted to assist with the investigation.

While investigating, detectives say they discovered severe injuries to the 2-year-old and learned two additional 5-year-old and 8-year-old children had not been located. The Tulare Police Department’s Patrol Division later located them along with 46-year-old Michael Francis – who police say is Priscilla Roshell’s friend.

Police say after extensive interviews with the two individuals, Roshell and Francis were arrested in connection with the death of the 2-year-old.

At the moment, police say the cause of death is undetermined and is pending an autopsy. Priscilla Roshell and Michael Francis were booked at the South County Detention Facility in the City of Porterville for charges of suspected homicide, suspected torture, and suspected child injury.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Detective Esparza at (559) 685-2300 Ext. 2140.