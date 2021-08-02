2-year-old child injured during drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after officers say a child was injured during a drive-by shooting on Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Pine Avenue and Fresno Street after it was reported that someone had been shot in front of a nearby home.

When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old child suffering from a graze wound to his lower body.

The child received non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Police say the child, their 26-year-old mother, and a man were in a car when someone in a white sedan pulled up and opened fire on them.

Officers have taped off the area and are searching for evidence to help identify the shooter.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.