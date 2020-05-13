2-year-old boy struck and killed in hit and run south of Fresno as officers seek public’s help

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspected hit-and-run driver struck and killed a two-year-old boy Tuesday night south of Fresno as officers seek the public’s help to find who did it, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report of a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian around 8:35 p.m. in front of a residence near 5600 S. Chestnut Avenue, just south of American Avenue, said spokesman Mike Salas. Family members told officers that a two-year-old child ran from inside the residence and into the southbound lane of Chestnut Avenue.

The CHP reported that the child was then struck by a vehicle suspected to be a white GMC van. The suspect vehicle continued south on Chestnut without stopping.

An officer performed CPR on the child for several minutes until paramedics arrived.

The child was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they were he was later pronounced dead, Salas said.

The incident is under investigation. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information which may assist in identifying the hit and run suspect driver or vehicle, is urged to contact the CHP at 559-262-0400.

