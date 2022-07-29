VISALIA. Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect wanted in connection with an assault case in 2019 and an assault and criminal threats case from earlier this month has been arrested, according to an announcement Friday by the Visalia Police Department.

According to Visalia Police, 52-year-old Guido Giovanni Ventresca had targeted the same victim in both incidents.

Officers say Ventresca fled California after the 2019 incident with a pending arrest warrant on charges of assault, false imprisonment, and kidnapping. His location was unknown until he came back to California and allegedly contacted the victim again.

On July 20, the authorities located Ventresca in Visalia and initiated a pursuit that was eventually stopped in the interest of public safety, the official report says. On Thursday, Visalia Police detectives received information that Guido Ventresca was potentially working in a rural area of Madera County. TARGET Task Force detectives found Ventresca and asked for assistance from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say.

Ventresca was later arrested and was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of assault, criminal threats and felon evading and resisting arrest.