2 wounded in 4th of July shooting in Corcoran; 1 of them is a suspect

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested after a victim and a suspect were both struck by gunfire on the Fourth of July, according to Corcoran Police.

Police said they got a call about a shooting in the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a man shot in the back and a woman shot in the face. Both were transported to the hospital.

Police said the woman who was shot had gone to the victim’s house and took pictures of the house and the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to lure the victim out.

Once she got back into her vehicle and drove away, the victim got into a vehicle to follow her. As he was following her, the victim was shot while he was driving down the road.

The shooter was identified as Juan Palacios, 31, of Corcoran.

During the gunfire, the woman was struck in the cheek while driving her vehicle.

She was identified as Alexandria Rosario, 32, of San Diego. Police say she is Palacios’ girlfriend.

On Tuesday, around 4 p.m., both suspects were arrested in the 900 block of Whitley Avenue. A search warrant was conducted at Palacios’ residence in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

Investigators located ammunition which matched the type used during the shooting, police said.

Rosario was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of aiding and abetting in a crime and gang conspiracy. Palacios was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of attempted murder with a gang enhancement, gang conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Their bail was set at $5 million each.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.