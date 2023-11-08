MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women are wanted after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a retail store, the Madera Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Police say two women entered a local retail establishment and began a shopping spree.

Officers say the two women exited the store without paying for the $600 in merchandise and fled from the scene in a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe.

The City of Madera Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts to contact them at (559) 675-4200.