KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women are dead, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to their deaths, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:30 a.m., officials say Kerman Police received a call about a welfare check at an apartment in the area of W. Kearney Boulevard and S. Del Norte Avenue.

The complex is located nearby St. Patricks Church Parish Center and Kerman Middle School, north of Lions Park.

Officers say the caller said they had not heard from the two women who lived in the apartment and were concerned. Upon arrival at the apartment, officers say they found two female bodies, with injuries consistent with a homicide.

Officials are not able to identify the victims but do believe the two lived together.

There are no leads on a suspect or cause of death at this time as it is early on in the investigation, according to officials.

Officials are asking for public help and anyone with information is asked to reach out the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

