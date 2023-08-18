CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were arrested on suspicion of mail theft after one of the officers noticed a large amount of mail allegedly located in the back of their vehicle, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Early Wednesday morning, a Clovis Police Officer says he was patrolling a neighborhood when he saw two suspects stealing mail in the area of Ashlan and Locan Avenues. As the officer walked up to contact both suspects, he noticed a large amount of mail in the back of their Hyundai Sonata, with a fake license plate attached to it.

Officers say after the suspects were detained, it was discovered they had multiple warrants. Upon searching the vehicle, they found several pieces of mail with the names of various people and addresses from the area.

According to detectives, one of the suspects and the Sonata with a fake license plate also matched the description of other mail thefts in the Clovis area in previous weeks.

Police identified the suspects as 43-year-old Francine Ruby and 38-year-old Diamond Perez, both of Fresno, and they were booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of mail theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property.

Officers say eight arrest warrants between the two suspects were also served for charges including grand theft, shoplifting, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Clovis Police Department asks residents to be diligent and check their mail daily, report any suspicious activity or damage to community mailboxes, and report any crime if they become a victim. For emergencies or crimes, call 911, and for non-emergencies, call (559) 324-2800.