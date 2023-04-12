VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who allegedly selected two guitars and left without paying for them.

Visalia Police officers say on March 13, around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman walked into the Guitar Center and selected two guitars.

According to police they concealed the guitars valued at $1,000 and left the store without paying for them.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Investigator Carol Andrews at 559-713-4720 with information. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.