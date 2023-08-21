FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are wanted after the Fresno Police Department said they entered Dick’s Sporting Goods on Aug. 6 in northeast Fresno and selected several items of merchandise, and loaded them inside a shopping cart.

Police say the two exited the store around 5:15 p.m. through an employee area and fled through an emergency exit without paying for the items.

If you have any information on the identity of these suspects and/or their whereabouts, police are asking for you to call Detective Derington at 559-621-6408 or email Christal.Derington@fresno.gov.