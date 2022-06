CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers in Clovis are looking for two people who are wanted for allegedly stealing at Vons, according to the Clovis police officers.

Police say the two left with $1,000 worth of goods from the Vons at Fowler and Ashlan avenues on May 24.

If you have any information contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2556.