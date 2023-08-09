2 wanted for over 2K retail theft in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are wanted after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from a business, says the City of Madera Police Department on Tuesday.

According to a social media post by Madera Police, officers are looking for two suspects who entered a local business and stole cosmetic products totaling over $2,000.

Photo Courtesy: The City of Madera Police Department

Photo Courtesy: The City of Madera Police Department

Officers say after the theft, the duo drove off in a burgundy-colored SUV and the license plate was not observed.

Police are asking anyone who might have any information regarding their whereabouts to contact the City of Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4200.